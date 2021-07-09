Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 8,474 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Discovery were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Discovery by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.65. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

