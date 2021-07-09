Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth $76,418,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after purchasing an additional 259,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $31,280,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $28,534,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

NYSE:SMG opened at $179.00 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $134.51 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.64.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 over the last ninety days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.