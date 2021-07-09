Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,622 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 94,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after buying an additional 20,590 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $69.44 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $83.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.63.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

