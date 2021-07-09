Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,239 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDS opened at $340.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $331.40. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $365.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.88.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

