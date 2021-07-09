Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,960 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Nordson worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Nordson by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Shares of NDSN opened at $216.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $224.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

