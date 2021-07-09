Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 4,489 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Leidos worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after buying an additional 2,338,876 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Leidos by 14.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,873,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,578,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,982,000 after purchasing an additional 378,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,498,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,582,000 after buying an additional 221,781 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $103.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

