Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 4,978 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Graco worth $6,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in Graco by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Graco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Graco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Graco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Graco by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

GGG stock opened at $77.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.59. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Graco’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

In related news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Insiders have sold a total of 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914 in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

