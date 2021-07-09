Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 9,549 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $7,971,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,146,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,674,000. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $5,489,000. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $88.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.59. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $102.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 129.92% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

