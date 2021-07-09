Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Kemper worth $7,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Kemper by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Kemper by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Kemper by 4.1% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $69.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.50.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

