Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Textron worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Textron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,284,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $969,334,000 after purchasing an additional 258,583 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,043,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,082,000 after acquiring an additional 232,426 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,555,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $423,689,000 after acquiring an additional 794,825 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Textron by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,850,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $384,280,000 after purchasing an additional 545,155 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,317,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,553,000 after purchasing an additional 178,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXT. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.10.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $66.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.40. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.