Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of LPL Financial worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,540,000 after purchasing an additional 247,187 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,057,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,219,000 after acquiring an additional 172,075 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,572,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 710,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,996,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPLA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.28.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at $33,909,825.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $133.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.25. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.14 and a fifty-two week high of $159.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

