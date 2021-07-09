Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,792 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of Neogen worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NEOG stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.85. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 0.50.
Neogen Profile
Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.
