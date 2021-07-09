Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,792 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.15% of Neogen worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neogen alerts:

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.85. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $186,375.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,285.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total value of $91,604.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,064.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,915 shares of company stock worth $1,499,164. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.