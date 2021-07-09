Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Atmos Energy worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 759.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,001,000 after buying an additional 1,107,468 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 110.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after purchasing an additional 335,384 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1,582.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 248,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 233,960 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 428.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,615,000 after purchasing an additional 201,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 467,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,595,000 after buying an additional 187,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $97.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.68.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

