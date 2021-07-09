Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Lincoln National worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lincoln National by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 54,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $59.42 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

