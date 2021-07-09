Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in FOX were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its position in FOX by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,510 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of FOX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,163,000 after acquiring an additional 477,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,387,000 after acquiring an additional 178,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $132,311,000. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.41.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

