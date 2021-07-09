Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after buying an additional 811,035 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,601,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,861,000 after buying an additional 117,984 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,484,000 after buying an additional 33,462 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,427,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,897,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,063,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,362,000 after buying an additional 73,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RS opened at $148.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.49. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.43.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

