Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.32 Million Stock Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of RPM International worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPM stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.69. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $73.60 and a one year high of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.98.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

