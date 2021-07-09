Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $34.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

