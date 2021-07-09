Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,314 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Crown worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Crown by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Longbow Research started coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCK stock opened at $104.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 5.90%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

