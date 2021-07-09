Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 10,072 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,522 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Tapestry worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 849.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528,874 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $105,983,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,459,036 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,231 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 389.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,146,204 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $88,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth about $47,956,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

NYSE:TPR opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.