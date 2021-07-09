Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 27,334 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.17% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,883,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after buying an additional 547,724 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $408,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3,570.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 394,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,098,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,804,000 after acquiring an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.33.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. On average, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

HPP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.94.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

