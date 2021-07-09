Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 4,144 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,969 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Cree worth $6,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cree in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Cree during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cree by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

Get Cree alerts:

Shares of CREE opened at $93.55 on Friday. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Cree in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.46.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.