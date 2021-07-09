Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 4,702 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of National Instruments worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 707.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $57,250,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,413,000 after purchasing an additional 661,246 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,409,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,438,000 after purchasing an additional 460,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,172,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,473,000 after purchasing an additional 453,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $335.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

