Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 4,950 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $394,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,173,000 after acquiring an additional 51,579 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 246,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,410,000 after acquiring an additional 73,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $207.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.90 and a 12 month high of $211.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

