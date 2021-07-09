Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 6,739 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Mohawk Industries worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 293.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK opened at $193.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.25. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.79 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MHK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.33.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

