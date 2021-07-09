Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 8,799 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,903 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 235.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $111.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.43. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.54) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

