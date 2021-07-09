Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.35% of Repay worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Repay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the first quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Repay by 26.3% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPAY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Repay in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

In related news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $95,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,106.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $777,039. 16.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.