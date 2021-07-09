Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity National Financial worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,747,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,379,911 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FNF opened at $42.21 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

