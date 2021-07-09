Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Black Knight worth $6,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKI. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 271.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter worth $36,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BKI opened at $79.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

