Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 6,086 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of Sensata Technologies worth $6,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $77,000. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

