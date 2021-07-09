Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) & DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Head to Head Contrast

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.8% of Public Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Public Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality -262.15% -30.71% -16.54% Public Storage 43.22% 27.74% 11.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Public Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $299.49 million 6.35 -$394.38 million ($0.42) -21.55 Public Storage $2.92 billion 18.44 $1.36 billion $10.61 28.95

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. DiamondRock Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DiamondRock Hospitality and Public Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 2 4 4 0 2.20 Public Storage 1 7 3 0 2.18

DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus target price of $8.48, suggesting a potential downside of 6.35%. Public Storage has a consensus target price of $289.20, suggesting a potential downside of 5.85%. Given Public Storage’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Public Storage is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Summary

Public Storage beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

