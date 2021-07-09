pulltherug.finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $229.00 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be bought for $3.92 or 0.00011729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $37,003.92 and approximately $229.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00055108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018150 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $300.76 or 0.00899619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005312 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance (CRYPTO:RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

