Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 905,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,409,738 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Pure Storage worth $19,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,124,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,297 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,558,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,770,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,042,000 after acquiring an additional 268,853 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,656,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,227,000 after acquiring an additional 256,895 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSTG shares. TheStreet lowered Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.94.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

