PutinCoin (PUT) Price Tops $0.0005

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 9th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $555,694.29 and $2,061.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded up 74.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,406.34 or 1.00095061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00039401 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007346 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010202 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00057459 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000916 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000114 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

