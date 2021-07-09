PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Analysts expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) to post sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.16 billion. PVH reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full year sales of $8.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.03) EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $313,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $3,993,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PVH by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,226,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $102.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.56. PVH has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $121.18.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

