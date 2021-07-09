Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.20. Pyxus International shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 2,205 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42.

Get Pyxus International alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pyxus International stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of various agricultural products, ingredients, and services to businesses and customers. It offers leaf tobacco; e-liquids used in vaporizers, electronic cigarettes, and other vaping hardware and accessories; and industrial hemp-derived cannabidiol products.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.