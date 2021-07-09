Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Achieves Market Cap of $3.59 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be bought for about $13.61 or 0.00039866 BTC on popular exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and $12,823.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00046677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00121695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00163116 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,049.63 or 0.99758986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.77 or 0.00948592 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

