Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Semtech Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Semtech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Semtech’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Semtech’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

SMTC stock opened at $63.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.82, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.44. Semtech has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 4.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 6,337.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Semtech by 13.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 36.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

