Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Tyson Foods, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:TSN)

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tyson Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. Piper Sandler has a “Hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TSN. Barclays raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

TSN opened at $72.64 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $81.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.19.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 34,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

