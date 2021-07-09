Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for WD-40 Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WDFC)

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for WD-40 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WD-40’s FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

WDFC stock opened at $261.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.13 and a beta of -0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $183.55 and a 52 week high of $333.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WD-40 by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

