Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Decreased by Analyst

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cactus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

NYSE WHD opened at $37.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00. Cactus has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,717,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1,747.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

