Qbao Price Tops $0.0087 on Major Exchanges (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 165.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Qbao has a market capitalization of $567,864.07 and approximately $340,044.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000038 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Qbao

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The official website for Qbao is qbao.fund . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

