Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) is M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 61,581 shares during the quarter. Qorvo comprises about 5.1% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned 0.14% of Qorvo worth $29,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 35,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 67,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.48.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $191.85. 7,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $182.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.69 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

