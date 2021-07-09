Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Position Raised by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Qorvo by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after buying an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,067,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,855,000 after buying an additional 43,193 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Qorvo by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,547,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,701,000 after buying an additional 140,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on QRVO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus started coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.48.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $189.44 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.69 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.