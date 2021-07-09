Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. The Boeing accounts for approximately 1.2% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 8.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in The Boeing by 8.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.11. The company had a trading volume of 401,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,553,200. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.44.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

