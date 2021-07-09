Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,023 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.1% of Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,347,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.08. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.75 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

