Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 824 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the first quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after purchasing an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Insiders have sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,546,091. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

