Quant Trading 7.7% Higher This Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One Quant coin can now be purchased for $76.72 or 0.00228449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $926.25 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quant has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001429 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.69 or 0.00707751 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

