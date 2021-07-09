Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,324 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Tyson Foods by 289.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 971,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,440,000 after acquiring an additional 722,000 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 55,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 79,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $73.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,131. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.28 and a 52-week high of $81.79. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.