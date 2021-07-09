Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 109,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.74.

PLUG traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,213,484. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

